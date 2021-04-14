Corona kills another 118 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was on Tuesday recorded 76,034 with 4,318 more people testing positive and 3,432 recovering during the 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen patients have died during the 24 hours, out of whom 10 were under treatment in hospital and eight in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 118 deaths, 37 patients died on the ventilator.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 52 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 80 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Charsadda 77 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Swabi 76 percent.

Around 503 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 50,520 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,642 in Sindh, 27,320 in Punjab, 5,896 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,251 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 960 in Balochistan, 560 in GB, and 891 in AJK.

Around 638,267 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 729,920 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment patients so far, including AJK 14,687, Balochistan 20,397, GB 5,130, ICT 66,983, KP 100,275, Punjab 252,974 and Sindh 269,474.

Around 15,619 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,530 have perished in Sindh, 7,062 in Punjab, 2,683 in KP, 617 in ICT, 217 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 407 in AJK.

A total of 10,829,994 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.