Professor removed in sexual harassment case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Rakhshanda Naz ordered the removal of Political Science Department chairman at the Islamia College

University Peshawar (ICUP) from services after inquiry report confirmed the allegations of sexual harassment against female students.

On November 11, 2020, students protested against the sexual harassment and accused the chairman of inappropriate behaviour.

The students submitted a petition with the ombudsperson on November 19, 2020 against professor.

The ombudsperson recorded the statements of the students and employees and after hearing the arguments of the lawyers, announced the verdict released to the media on Tuesday.

According to the decision, accused in his defence manipulated the complainant’s application submitted for the investigation. In the inquiry report, students mentioned his visit to their hostels at odd hours. In his defence, he misused the confidential information received as Chief Procter in his tenure or as head of the department.

The said act may consider under Section 18(1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016. The law states, “Whoever intentionally and publicly exhibits or displays, harms the reputation or privacy of a natural person.”

Therefore, for the aforesaid reason, in the best interest of an educational institution, the accused, chairman Department of Political Science, Islamia College University Peshawar, be removed from the institution under section 4 of the protection against harassment of women at the workplace, 2010. In addition, section 10-2(b) other sanctions, as deemed appropriate, in accordance with the terms of the employment policies shall be considered part and parcel of the above mentioned sanction. This is hard to take such action against a “teacher” who is considered to be a custodian of an educational institution but the current atmosphere of the educational institution is not conducive for victims of sexual harassment.

The report said since the complainant was not only harassed, she also faced character assassination on social media.