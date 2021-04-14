HEC signs MoU to promote creativity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for enhanced cooperation on promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation at the Pakistani universities.
Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, and Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony. HEC is successfully running two of its flagship programmes -- Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs) and Business Incubation Centres (BICs), extending services and facilitation to researchers, academicians, and students for research, innovation, commercialisation and incubation.