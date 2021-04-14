HEC signs MoU to promote creativity

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for enhanced cooperation on promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation at the Pakistani universities.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, and Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony. HEC is successfully running two of its flagship programmes -- Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs) and Business Incubation Centres (BICs), extending services and facilitation to researchers, academicians, and students for research, innovation, commercialisation and incubation.