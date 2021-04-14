Govt urged not to suspend LG polls

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has asked the PTI government not to suspend the local government elections by linking them to the new census.

In a statement on Tuesday, he expressed concerns over the reports that the government had announced the new census and that the LG polls were held after the census were disturbing and sad. He said the government decision was against the spirit of the Supreme Court directions.

Meanwhile, JI ameer Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other leaders have expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist IA Rehman and Editor-in-Chief of Roznama Khabrain Zia Shahid.

They paid tribute to the journalistic services of late Rehman and Zia Shahid, prayed for their souls and shared condolence with the families. Meanwhile, the JI chief congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the start of Ramazan and requested every individual to understand and implement in his/her life the message of Quran.