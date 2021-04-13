Protest against illegal factory

Islamabad:Youths from Azad Kashmir village Rowani making protest against illegal counterfeit cigarette factory 'Wayward' and its owner pledged to continue their struggle till the factory is sealed and also demanded of the government to take action against counterfeiters who are challenging the writ of the government and running illegal counterfeit cigarette factory in the area.

Addressing a press conference, a large number of youths from Rowani, a village in the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, AJK at National Press Club, Islamabad here on Monday demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan, NAB chairman to take notice against illegal counterfeit cigarette factory 'Wayward' by making commission to probe the issue and take the owner of the factory and his facilitators to task.

The youths from Rowani village speaking at the press conference stated that the owner of the factory, two years back established a cigarette factory, named Wayward in the residential area without fulfilling legal requirements and the area in Rowani Park, in outskirts of Muzaffarabad was turned into 'no go area'.

They pointed out that illegal counterfeit cigarettes with trademarks of other registered cigarette companies are being manufactured in this factory with harmful health material and this illegal counterfeit cigarettes are being supplied in different areas of AJK and Pakistan.

The youth also stated that in different markets of other cities including Muzaffarabad, Neelam, Mirpur, police and local administration confiscated illegal counterfeit cigarettes in raids, FIR was also registered against the persons concerned and shopkeepers. Despite being aware of all the issues, Commissioner IR Mirpur did not take action and used to support Babar Taj even FBR is not questioning them, said youths.