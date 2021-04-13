IGP directs police to serve masses with dedication

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday urged the police officials to serve the masses with honesty and dedication so as to earn a good name for police department.

He said this while addressing the passing out parade of 34th Recruits Course here at Police Line Headquarters in which 134 policemen passed out.All the DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and other senior police officials have attended the event.

“The attitude of an individual cop represents the collective attitude of the force.So, it is up to you to earn good name for police department through your devotion and honesty,” he said.The IGP, observing the parade, said that this force had always hectic schedule of duties which included security, traffic control, patrolling and several other duties.

The IGP congratulated the passing out policemen, SSP (Headquarters), Principal Police Training School over the successful completion of the course.He said that participants have demonstrated their skills in the course while the dedication of their trainers helped them to understand the principles for effective policing. He said participants were imparted best training in the limited resources and they should use their capabilities to serve the people and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad police have performed very well in ensuring implementation on SOPs and gave awareness to people about preventing measures, he added.He also appreciated the Islamabad police force for maintaining law and order situation.

He said that Islamabad police is using the latest technology to improve policing in the city and e-challan system has been introduced besides setting up investigation wing, appointment of police guides and introduction of bicycle patrol unit.

Earlier, SSP (Headquarters) welcomed the IGP and told that recruits have been trained on the modern lines.He said that two ASIs probation courses, nine intermediate course, 33 basic recruit courses, four lady recruit courses, 18 lower school courses, two drill instructor courses have been recently completed.Later, the IGP distributed prizes among those cops who got distinctions in their various programme of the course.