May 7 last date to apply for postal ballot

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed May 7 as the last date for receipt of applications for exercising right of vote through postal ballot papers for by-election in constituency PS-70 Badin-I.

"This facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of the armed forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, and persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a national identity card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority. Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot," the ECP said.

The ECP explained that the persons appointed by the returning officer, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote are advised to apply for postal ballot to the returning officer within three days of their appointment.

Applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the returning officer of constituency No PS-70 Badin-I. Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the office of the returning officer (Azhar Hussain Tanwri, District Election Commissioner, Badin Banglow No 6, Ali Town, Oppt. Civil Courts, Badin) or downloaded from ECP website www.ecp.gov.pk.