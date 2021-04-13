‘PM rejects hike in power tariff’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar revealed Monday that PM Imran Khan has ruled against hiking the power tariff. Speaking to Geo News, Gauhar said he met the prime minister today to discuss an increase in the power tariff. "The prime minister has rejected the idea of increasing the price of electricity," he said.