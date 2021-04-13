close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
‘PM rejects hike in power tariff’

April 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar revealed Monday that PM Imran Khan has ruled against hiking the power tariff. Speaking to Geo News, Gauhar said he met the prime minister today to discuss an increase in the power tariff. "The prime minister has rejected the idea of increasing the price of electricity," he said.

