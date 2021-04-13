MoU signed to promote research activities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq visited the Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan and inaugurated the sub-office of Khyber Medical University ORIC (Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization).

An MoU (memorandum of understanding) was also signed between the two institutions to encourage research activities. Under the MoU, the KMU will provide access to the faculty of BKMC to their digital library and software like Turnitin. This will provide free access to all research articles in the world.

The KMU will also launch MHR (Master in Health Research) degree programme at Bacha Khan Medical College. The Khyber Medical University and Bacha Khan Medical College will now launch clinical trials and other joint research projects in Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan and other hospitals in Malakand Region.