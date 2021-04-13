close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 13, 2021

Rest in peace

Newspost

 
April 13, 2021

Pakistan’s finest human rights activist I A Rehman left this world on Monday (April 12). He was a man of great power and had provided guidance to a large number of people. With the power of his pen, he became the voice of the voiceless and the oppressed. His contributions to journalism here and his lifelong struggle for democracy and equality will always be remembered. His death has deprived us of the finest and mature voice.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir

Latest News

More From Newspost