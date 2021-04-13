Rest in peace

Pakistan’s finest human rights activist I A Rehman left this world on Monday (April 12). He was a man of great power and had provided guidance to a large number of people. With the power of his pen, he became the voice of the voiceless and the oppressed. His contributions to journalism here and his lifelong struggle for democracy and equality will always be remembered. His death has deprived us of the finest and mature voice.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir