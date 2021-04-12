Daska result referendum against sugar, gas thieves: PML-N

Ag Online

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Sunday declared the Daska bye-election results a public referendum against the electricity, sugar, flour, gas, and petrol mafias, sitting in the government. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the people of Daska defeated the vote thieves and mafias, who were causing inflation in the country. Speaking to the media, she alleged that the prime minister was telling lies knowingly, as he was protecting the sugar mafia. “Growing economies run industries and factories, and not the almonries,” she added. The former information minister said people of Daska deserved appreciation for ensuring the PML-N candidate’s victory. She said the PML-N would have won earlier had the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) personnel not been abducted.

“You government is dependent on a private plane,” said Marriyum without elaborating further.

Replying to a question, the PML-N spokesperson said the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), depended only on masses power.

She said Imran Khan was talking about bringing a revolution in country. “Yes, a revolution is round the corner as different blocs are in the making in the ruling party,” she said sarcastically.

Separately, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif won in the Daska by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, given through his family after a meeting with them in jail, the PML-N president said the names of the workers and leaders who defeated the government in Daska election would be written in golden letters in the democratic struggle.

“Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are proud of all of you,” he said adding that first he was thankful to Allah Almighty and then to the people of Daska, who proved that people can’t be taken away from Nawaz Sharif and PML-N by bullying, rigging, shooting, kidnapping and vote stealing.

Shahbaz said the love and trust of people was our greatest wealth and earning. “God-willing, we will now liberate the nation from poverty like load-shedding,” he added.

He said a same voice was coming from all over Pakistan like the decision given by the people of Daska. He said the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, would come to power and once again save the nation from the scourge of inflation and unemployment.

The country would flourish, the wheel of industry would move again and the people would get jobs, he said and asked people, workers and leaders of the PML-N to keep their spirits high as their hard work was paying off. He concluded that In-sha-Allah, the PML-N would start the journey of development, prosperity and bright future of the country with the same spirit very soon.