Slain journalist laid to rest in Karak

KARAK: The slain local newsman, Waseem Alam, was laid to rest at his ancestral village in Mithakhel here Sunday as the journalist community demanded the arrest of his killers.

According to police sources, he was shot dead in his native town by some unidentified murderers a day before. His mother lodged a first information report of the incident at the Karak Police Station against unknown assailants.

The funeral prayers for the deceased journalist were offered at Mithakhali. A number of political figures, members of civil society, journalists and people from other walks of life attended the funeral.

It was learnt that Karak District Police Officer Tariq Habib Khan directed the station house officer of Karak to trace the culprits involved in the murder and bring them to justice as early as possible.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of the journalists of Karak Press Club chaired by its president Khalid Khan Khattak expressed concern over the murder.

They demanded protection for journalists and early arrest of the killers of their slain colleague.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to award Shuhada package to the family of the murdered journalist as he was the sole breadwinner for his family.