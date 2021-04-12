PCB launches Hall of Fame

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the PCB Hall of Fame to acknowledge the achievements of Pakistan cricketers.

The idea was unanimously approved in the 62nd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, held on Saturday.

Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. They all are also part of ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

There will be three inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on October 16, day one of Pakistan’s inaugural Test in 1952.

Players retired from international cricket for at least five years will be eligible for induction into the PCB Hall of Fame.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: “Since earning the Test status, Pakistan has produced world-renowned cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the world map but have left their mark on world cricket.

“There will be an initial intake of six ICC Cricket Hall of Famers – Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas – who will be supplemented by three inductions in the PCB Hall of Fame each year.”