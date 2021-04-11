Qureshi to visit Germany on 11th

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Germany on April 11-13 on the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with his counterpart at the Federal Foreign Office. He will also call on the president of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble, and have interactions with other dignitaries. During the talks, the two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields - including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this connection. Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora.