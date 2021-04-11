Human smuggling to US: FIA launches probe against Nowshera resident

NOWSHERA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Police have launched an investigation into allegations of human smuggling against a travel agency and its head identified as Abid Ali Khan.

The investigations were launched after the US Department of Treasury designated the Nowshera-based travel agency, its head and his three associates as facilitators in the alleged human smuggling to America.

Abid Ali Khan belonging to Hakimabad locality in Nowshera was summoned by ASP Cantonment Waqas Rafiq and grilled about his alleged role in the human smuggling.

He told the police that the US authorities had been probing these allegations since 2015. He claimed that one Sami hailing from Dir and based in Mexico was using his name.

He asserted that he neither had a travel agency nor had been involved in human smuggling.

According to the US report, Abid Ali Khan and his three associates identified as Shakil Karim, Afghan national Redi Hussain Khan Gul and Chaudhry Ikram Warraich were involved in human smuggling to America.

The FIA and the KP Police have swung into action after the media reported the alleged involvement of the four persons in human smuggling.

When contacted, Abid Ali Khan dismissed the allegations and said that he would soon engage a lawyer to clear his name. He said that he would also approach the US embassy in Pakistan and the US authorities to give his explanation. He confirmed that he knew Shakil Karim, hailing from Mardan. However, he said that he did not know Afghan national Redi Hussain Khan Gul and Chaudhry Ikram Warraich. Nasir Satti, Director FIA in Peshawar, confirmed that a probe had been launched into the allegations of human smuggling against Abid Ali Khan. However, he maintained that the FIA had not yet received any complaint against him.