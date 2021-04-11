KP CM wants inclusion of proposed projects in PSDP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned to ensure approval of PC-1s of all the projects proposed for inclusion in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) within one week and submit to the federal government for onward process.

He also directed all the relevant provincial departments to nominate an officer of the rank of additional secretary as focal person to keep liaison with relevant federal forum in order to ensure timely approval of those PC1s from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding development projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22.

The meeting was informed that a total of 36 projects worth over Rs443 billion would be proposed for inclusion in the upcoming PSDP out of which PC1s of some eight projects had been cleared from PDWP and submitted to the federal government. It was also informed that 13 PC1s were cleared by PDWP and would be submitted to federal government shortly whereas 13 PC1s would be cleared by PDWP within a week.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the next two years as crucial and said that the provincial government was committed to delivering to the public at maximum.

He added that the provincial departments are required to perform extraordinarily. He also directed the concerned quarters to closely monitor progress on the ongoing PSDP projects to ensure cent percent utilization of funds by the end of current fiscal year.

The forum was informed that a total of four projects worth Rs326 billion in communications sector, 15 projects worth Rs21 billion in Irrigation sector, four projects worth Rs14 billion in agriculture sector, four projects worth Rs 10 billion in public health engineering sector, three projects worth Rs53 billion in energy and power sector would be proposed for inclusion in the upcoming PSDP. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of concerned departments, said a handout.