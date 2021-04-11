Sherpao says PTI govt undermining democratic values

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was undermining democratic values.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the opposition parties should show unity to get rid of the incumbent government.

A prominent political figure Siyar Muhammad Khan and Naveed Habibzai of JI announced joining the QWP along with supporters and family members on the occasion. Aftab Sherpao said the opposition should exert more pressure on the government to send it packing. He said the government was causing harm to the federation and the constitution.

The government had handed over the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund, the QWP leader said. He added that the price-hike and unemployment had caused despondency among the people, who wanted to see an end to this government.

He said the rulers did not take any step to provide relief to the people in Ramazan. “Inflation has made life miserable for the poor, but the rulers are least bothered to provide them any relief,” he maintained. He said the government did not announce the National Finance Commission award which spoke volumes about its poor performance.