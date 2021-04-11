‘Ramazan Relief Package’ at USC outlets launched

Rawalpindi: There will be no shortage of eatables at utility stores during Ramazan said Parliamentary Secretary Anti-Narcotics Force, Shaikh Rashid Shafiq talking to media persons at the launch of ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ in Muslim Town on Saturday.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Farasat Anjum, USC Muslim Town Manager Waqar Akbar, Area Manager Syed Zillay Hasnain and several other high-ranking officers were present on the occasion.

Shaikh Rashid Shafiq warned USC staff members of stern action in case of shortage of essential items in stores during Ramazan. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide maximum relief to the public through ‘Ramazan Relief Package,” he said adding Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed will personally monitor all utility stores in the city to provide maximum relief for poor public.

A large number of customers who were present at the launching ceremony raised complaints of shortage of sugar, ghee and other essential items at USC outlets. They also said that they are forced to stay in long queues for a single packet of 2 kilograms sugar and two packets of ghee or cooking oil and the USC management also does make sure that SOPs against coronavirus are followed.

USC Regional Manager (Rawalpindi) Farasat Anjum assured provision of all essential items at USC outlets on subsidized rates. He has directed store in-charges to monitor shopkeepers who try to purchase all eatable items particularly sugar and ghee from stores to sell it in open market shops at exorbitant rates. “I will never bear any corrupt practice in this regard,” he warned.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) ‘Ramzan Relief Package’ has been started at all Utility stores of the country with fixed price and available stock, where subsidy will be given over 19 essential commodities up to 10 to 15 per cent.

This year subsidy has been increased for common people as compared to previous years and present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed the management of all stores to devise an effective price control mechanism and ensure the availability of essential daily use items during Ramazan.

The USC mentioned that the Ramazan package would be applicable on 19 items including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, basin, beverages, and tetra pack milk.

All basic food items are now available on the utility store outlets at fixed prices 10 to 15 per cent lower than the open market till the end of Ramazan.

The present government’s relief package was aimed at providing basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates through the country’s 4,000 outlets of the USC.

“USC is committed to maintain transparency in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers across the country, under the PM relief package”, said the regional manager Rawalpindi.