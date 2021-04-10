Quack’s injection claims minor’s life

LAHORE:A four-year old boy died following the reaction of an injection administered by a quack in Kahna on Friday.

According to details, Sharafat, the father of the victim Shamoon, had taken him to a nearby clinic. He was administered an injection there by a quack. Right after the injection, the condition of the victim deteriorated and he died after a while. The family of the victim lodged a complaint with police. Police removed the body to morgue and launched investigations.

Body found: Body of a 50-year old man, who was abducted few days back, was recovered from Raiwind on Friday. A citizen identified as Siddique was abducted by unidentified suspects. A complaint was also registered at a police station. On Friday, a passerby spotted the victim lying dead in a deserted area in Raiwind. Police removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, Body of a four-month old minor has been recovered from an empty plot in Kot Lakhpat on Friday. A passerby spotted the body wrapped in a cloth in an empty plot and informed police. Police removed the body to morgue.

Another gas blast victim dies: One more injured victim of Barki gas leakage blast died on Friday raising the death toll to six. The victim has been identified as Tassawar. He was undergoing treatment in hospital. According to details, few days back in Pangali village of Barki, a gas explosion had occurred in a house. Roof of the house had caved in due to the blast and the family members were left injured due to the incident. Police handed over the body to the family.