Cricket committee meeting after SA series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee Chairman Saleem Yousuf has said that after the series against South Africa, the team management will be called to explain the progress of the players.
He said that they will be asked about the strengths and the weaknesses of the team.
He said that in the first meeting the team management was called and the shortcomings were discussed which resulted in Pakistan team giving good results.