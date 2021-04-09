UET inks MoU for collaboration Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL), UET Peshawar and the Xypher Technologies, Islamabad on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in

the fields of Smart Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Tahir Khan, Director, National Centre in Robotics and Automation and Faisal Yaseen, CEO, Xypher Technologies, Islamabad in the presence of Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, UET Vice-Chancellor and senior officials, said a press release.

Prof. Dr MA Irfan, Senior Dean, Dr. Khizar

Azam Khan, Registrar, Dr. Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC, Dr Tariq Khalil, Manager ORIC, Dr Muhammad Tufail, Dr Izhar and Dr. Kamran Shah, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, were there as well.

The ARAL and Xypher will work together in the fields of smart agriculture and precision farming by applying AI.

Xypher Technologies has already produced a first of its kind product, Block TrEx which is a food traceability application relevant for the food value chain industry.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said Pakistan needed to expedite the process of traceability without which we would not be able to hit the international markets and go for increased exports.

He said as Pakistan has already got a good share in the Middle East market, there was a need to expand our products by using traceability so that we could penetrate in the European markets.