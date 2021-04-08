Two mosques built by UAE diplomatic mission will be opened in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Two beautiful mosques constructed under the supervision of the UAE diplomatic mission in the federal Capital; one in F-9 Park while the other in Quaid-e-Azam University will be inaugurated this week.

According to the UAE embassy, the Khalid Al Kaabi Masjid in F-9 Park will be inaugurated by Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi, UAE ambassador and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on April 12 (Monday) and it will be followed by food packages distribution among the needy people of the area from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity establishment.

Embassy has reported that Shamsa Al-Rumaiti Mosque built by the UAE embassy in the vicinity of Quaid-e-Azam University, as per the promise made by ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi during his last visit to the university. It will be opened tomorrow (Friday) by ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi and federal minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri. The ceremony will be held at the Admin Block of Quaid-e-Azam University, before Jumma prayers.