Thu Apr 08, 2021
Workshop for conveners of textbooks

Islamabad

 
April 8, 2021

Rawalpindi : Work has been accelerated to issue NOCs for publication of textbooks 2021-22 from nursery to class-V under Uniform National Curriculum policy and this process would be completed on war-footing to ensure availability of new textbooks before commencement of new academic year, says a press release.

This was stated by Managing Director (MD) Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) Dr Farooq Manzoor while addressing a workshop organised for guidance of conveners of textbooks and supplementary reading material review committees.

PCTB Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Muhammad Akram Khan presided over the session which was held at PCTB Auditorium.

Managing Director PCTB said that Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board is following the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and Provincial Education Minister Dr Murad Raas to materialise ‘one nation, one syllabus’ vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

