Flowers being planted to give colourful look to parks, roads

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated a project to plant flowers in some 150 public parks to give them a festive and colourful look for the visitors.

According to the details, the CDA’s environment wing has divided the work of plantation of flowers into different zones and each of them has a separate team of experts.

The flowers will also be planted along with main roads and highways to further enhance natural beauty of the capital city.

Apart from it, the wildflowers that will grow all over the city especially along the roadsides will also include yellow jasmine. But it is not actually a wildflower because the civic agency randomly planted it in various locations in the past.