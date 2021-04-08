13 COVID-19 deaths, 720 test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 13 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and it happened only for the second time in the last 138 days that over 12 patients lost their lives due to the illness from the region in a single day.

However, the most alarming fact that is being ignored is record-high number of active cases being registered in the last 12 days. Before March 27 this year, the highest number of active cases present in the twin cities on a day was recorded as 9,594 on June 20 last year. On March 27, the number was reported as 9,892 and in the last 12 days, it is registering a continuous increase.

On March 28, the number of active cases present in the twin cities crossed the figure of 10,000. It is important that over 10,000 active cases from the twin cities had never been reported on a day earlier since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan. Registering a continuous sharp increase, the number of active cases from the region reached 14,290 on Wednesday is the highest number of active cases present on a day.

According to studies and a number of health experts, the greater the number of active COVID-19 cases greater would be the chances of fast spread of coronavirus. Experts believe that to control the spread of COVID-19, there is a need to reduce the number of active cases in an affected area.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 720 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases reported from the twin cities to 80,921 of which 1,371 patients have so far died of the illness.

According to details, the virus has claimed another four lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 588 while as many as 564 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 62,775. To date, a total of 50,064 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease belonging to ICT has jumped to 12,123 after the addition of 335 active cases on Wednesday.

From Rawalpindi district, another nine patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 783 while 156 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 18,146. As many as 15,196 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases has been recorded as 2,167 on Wednesday of which 139 were hospitalized and 2028 were in home isolation.