Wasa recovers Rs10m aquifer charges

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has recovered more than Rs10 million in aquifer charges from different organisations and companies in public and private sector.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that the recovery of aquifer charges was one of the top priorities of the agency. He said all the directors were already given recovery targets. He said during this week, Nishtar Town recovered more than Rs10 million from various public and private organisations, which included recovery of Rs5.8 million from Jinnah Hospital, Rs2.4 million from Lahore General Hospital, Rs700,000 from Packages Mall, Rs400,000 from King Edward Medical Housing Society and other housing societies in terms of aquifer charges. DMD (FA&R) Muhammad Tanveer and Deputy Director Revenue Nishtar Town Malik Asif Ali presented recovery cheques to Wasa MD. Director Revenue Athar Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

Wasa MD appreciated the efforts of revenue staff and directed them to strictly follow corona SOPs while going in field. He said Wasa staff was the real asset to the organisation and would be facilitated in every aspect to fulfill their professional duties.

Meanwhile, Wasa MD chaired a follow-up meeting regarding development plan for the year 2020-2021 in the provincial metropolis. DMD Operation Ghofran Ahmed, DMD Engineering Aslam Khan Niazi and DMD FA&R Muhammad Tanveer were also present in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Wasa MD said that all development schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

He directed all the relevant directors to complete all ongoing water and sewerage improvement schemes before the end of the financial year. In the end, Wasa MD urged all employees to ensure compliance with corona SOPs and take precautionary measures.