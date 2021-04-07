Four children killed, 12 injured in Lahore gas explosion

LAHORE: Four children were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to a gas leakage explosion in Pangali village near Barki Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a residential building caved in after an explosion occurred in a house in Pangali village, leaving at least four children -Haroon (5), Anosh (6), Sheri (6) and Ali (8) killed, and 12 other people including Nargis, Faizan, Tasawar, Ramzan, Faryad, Mehnaz, Imran and Safeer injured.

The residents of the area mentioned that it was an apparent gas leakage explosion. The injured were shifted to Services and Mayo hospitals after being pulled out from the debris. Police reached the spot and started investigation.