close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 7, 2021

Four children killed, 12 injured in Lahore gas explosion

National

A
APP
April 7, 2021

LAHORE: Four children were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to a gas leakage explosion in Pangali village near Barki Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a residential building caved in after an explosion occurred in a house in Pangali village, leaving at least four children -Haroon (5), Anosh (6), Sheri (6) and Ali (8) killed, and 12 other people including Nargis, Faizan, Tasawar, Ramzan, Faryad, Mehnaz, Imran and Safeer injured.

The residents of the area mentioned that it was an apparent gas leakage explosion. The injured were shifted to Services and Mayo hospitals after being pulled out from the debris. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan