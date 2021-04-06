Buzdar orders provision of sugar at fixed rate

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring provision of sugar at a fixed rate in the province and directed for taking necessary steps in this regard.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of sugar stocks, rate and availability in the markets, the CM directed the ministers to monitor the sugar situation while visiting divisional headquarters and districts, adding steps be initiated for provision of sugar from sugar mills at a fixed rate.

The stocks of those failing to sell sugar at fixed rate will be taken into custody for auction, he added and directed for expediting action against those selling sugar at an exorbitant rate. The CM made it clear that the government wants to give relief to the poor strata and added that registration of FIRs, arrests and fines be imposed on profiteers.

In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, every step will be taken to provide food items at a reasonable rate during Ramazan, he said. Meanwhile, the Ramazan bazaars will be set up from Sha'ban 25th in the province, the CM said.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and others attended the meeting while the chief secretary presented a report on sugar stocks and allied matters.