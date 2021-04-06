PAL literary seminar today

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an international literary seminar to mark the 10th anniversary of historian, scholar, linguist, researcher, educator and intellectual Dr Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch on its premises here today (Tuesday).

Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik and Dr Nabi Bakhsh Jamani will be in the chair. Key note address will be presented by PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk, while the speakers include Dr Abdul Ghaffar Soomro (Karachi), Gul Mohammad Imrani (Hyderabad), Dr Mohammad Ali Manjhi (Hyderabad), Inamullah Sheikh (Islamabad), Hafiz Arshad Andhar (Karachi), Mohammad Omar Chand (New Zealand), Ayub Baloch (Quetta), Dr Abdul Hai Abro (Islamabad), Dr Sofia Khushk (Islamabad), Amima Baloch (Karachi), Dr Manzoor Ali Vesrio (Islamabad) and Aqil Ali Kaka (Islamabad). Dr Hakim Ali Bardo will moderate the event.