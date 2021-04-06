Students and the future

If we want a future for our country, we have to look after the students who will build it as they move into professional roles and into decision-making places in their own realms. In this respect, the fact that students from the former Fata areas had to stage a six-hour long sit-in and hunger strike outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore on Sunday to seek their demands that their scholarships at Islamic University Bahawalpur be restored is an indication of the manner in which the government treats students. They are generally looked at as miscreants up to no good, with little attention given to their demands and their very realistic requirements or requests. We have seen students protest previously so as to lower fees at universities, where they have suddenly been increased, or to hold exams on an equitable basis or not change the syllabus suddenly, or to ensure that students in remote areas, such as the former Fata territories and Balochistan, are not mistreated or put at a disadvantage because they do not have WiFi and are therefore unable to access online classes.

The needs of students should be paramount for the government and for all those who devise policy. The fact that these young people so often have to come together to stage protests and demand their rights is extremely sad, especially in a country that is predominantly young demographically. It is especially true of students from more remote areas who are faced with more problems and are only rarely heard even when they do attempt to put their concerns before the people who matter. The Punjab governor has promised that campuses of Punjab University and government college university will be set up in more remote areas. We hope this is followed through with. Too often, promises made to students, and indeed other segments of society, are simply ignored once the cameras move away, and the headlines change.

We need to remember that students are our future. At present concern has been expressed over the standards of education at the higher levels. We need to give our students more. We also need to ensure that each of them, no matter which area they belong to, are given the right to a quality education so that they can move on in society and claim a better future for themselves. This should be the duty of our government and our education policymakers. If we fail in this, we will have failed our country by proving unable to offer for students a situation which allows them to move forward and with it take the country forward as well towards better places where everyone can receive a more equitable way to earn a livelihood and to improve their living standards.