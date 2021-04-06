Covid kills one more as another 308 test positive in Sindh

One more person has died due to Covid-19 and 308 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,510 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 10,300 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 308 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The government has so far conducted 3,344,672 tests, which have resulted in 266,925 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

After the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 5,518 patients across the province are currently infected: 5,214 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 294 at hospitals, while 267 patients are in critical condition, of whom 32 are on life support.He added that 191 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 256,897, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 308 fresh cases of Sindh, 186 (or 60 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 97 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 42 from District South, 16 from District West, 13 from District Malir, 12 from District Central and six from District Korangi. As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 26 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, and Matiari nine.