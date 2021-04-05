Pashto singer Gul Panra says pandemic added to woes of artistes

PESHAWAR: Famous Pashto singer Gul Panra has expressed concern over the difficulties of artistes as music and cultural activities are not taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of Nishtar Hall in Peshawar and suspension of other cultural activities in rest of the province have created a host of problems for the artistes as they are unable to make ends meet.

She said there were few artists who could cope with the situation but the majority of them were facing acute financial problems.

Born in Peshawar, Gul Panra, did her masters in Social Work from the University of Peshawar. She is among the few educated Pashto singers.

Her real name is Mehnaz. She has six sisters and one brother. She started singing when she was a student at the university in 2012. She has sung songs and ghazals in Pashto, Urdu and Persian.

Gul Panra was the brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi cricket team. She has also worked in national and international commercials. She has performed in Dubai, London, Germany, Afghanistan and Bahrain.

Hailing from a middle class family, Gul Panra is among artistes who haven’t faced any scandals. She has never performed at marriage ceremonies.

She has millions of fans at home and abroad. Whenever she releases her new album or song, it is well-received.

Her fans are enamoured of her melodious voice and attractive appearance. They say that being a Pakhtun, Gul Panra cares about the Pakhtun culture and traditions.

Her Persian song, “Amadam Amadam” and her Pashto song, “Zama Nadan Malanga” and “Tanha Tanha Yma” were highly appreciated throughout the world.

Her new album, “Mazegaray” which means afternoon, was released in 2020. It did record business and ruled the hearts of fans. She also impressed her fans by singing a new Pashto song “Aaish Kawa” released in February 2021. It was sung in a modern way.

Expressing concern over the third wave of coronavirus and growing number of Covid-19 patients, she said the authorities should think about providing financial assistance to artistes and others attached with this profession.

She said the authorities should help mitigate the sufferings of the artists and those leading a difficult life

these days.