Ex-IG gives his library to GCU

LAHORE:Old Ravian and former Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Tariq Khosa has donated his personal library comprising of highly valuable books to the Government College University Lahore through the Old Ravians Union (ORU). Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, the union’s President and DIG Punjab Police, handed over the books to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at a meeting. ORU General Secretary Dr Abdul Basit was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi appreciated the valuable gift for GCU with the assurance that students and faculty would immensely benefit from these books. He reiterated his strong conviction to strengthen the bondage between GCU and its alumni so that the Old Ravians could contribute towards the welfare of this historic citadel of higher learning.

Prof Zaidi said that the GCU library housed a collection of more than 150,000 books donated by around 60 reputed personalities, including Prof Sufi Tabassam, Prof Qayyum Nazar, Ashfaq Ahmad, Bano Qudsia and Malik Meraj Khalid. He also praised the services of Mr Khosa.