Lalwani’s murder investigation officer changed

SUKKUR: The investigation of journalist Ajay Kumar Lalwani's murder has been handed over to SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh from Sukkur Police following concerns raised by Lalwani's father Dileep Kumar.

The DIG Sukkur in his letter informed the IGP Sindh of objections raised by Lalwani's parents for murder inquiry being conducted by the Sukkur Police. Thereby the IGP Sindh ordered transferring the investigations. Journalist Ajay Kumar Lalwani was gunned down on March 17 in Saleh Pat, Sukkur.

The journalist community praised the transfer of investigations to SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot and assured all cooperation to the newly appointed investigating officer. Lalwani's Father Dileep Kumar alleged that the Sukkur Police was trying to save the culprits.