Over 1,000 cases for 2nd consecutive day, six deaths reported

Rawalpindi : More than 1000 patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been added to the existing pool of patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district for the second straight day on Saturday setting a new record for the second-highest number of cases reported in a day from the region since the advent of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

As many as 1,008 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from the twin cities in the last 24 hours while another six patients belonging to the region have died of the illness. The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities reached 77,575 on Saturday while the virus has so far claimed 1330 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district combined.

It is important that both the number of new patients being confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the number of active cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district has been on a tremendous increase at least for the last three weeks as there were 3,551 active cases of the disease from the twin cities some three weeks back that has got to 13,359 on Saturday.

In the last three weeks, as many as 16,510 new patients have been reported from the twin cities. Nearly four times increase in the number of active cases from the region in just three weeks is alarming according to a number of health experts who are of the opinion that an exclusive strategy is needed to control further spread of the virus in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus has claimed two more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 574 while another four deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 756.

In the last 24 hours, another 796 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 60,197 of which 48,481 patients have recovered. The number of active cases belonging to the federal capital has jumped to 11,142 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, another 212 patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district that has taken the tally to 17,378 of which 14,405 patients have so far recovered. Of 2,217 active cases from the district, as many as 117 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,100 were in home isolation on Saturday.