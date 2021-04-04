2,480 get vaccinated against corona in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as 2,480 people including 471 healthcare staff got vaccinated against the Covid-19 at four centres set up across the district on the direction of Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Health Department, official sources said on Saturday.

During the vaccination drive that started amid surge in the corona cases across the province, 2480 people including elderly people and officials of the health department have been vaccinated so far.

During the second phase of the corona vaccination drive, registration for persons aged 50 and above had also been started from April 1. The district health department had set up four centres for vaccine registration at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Parova , Police Lines Hospital Dera and Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital, Dera.

The vaccine registration could be made through sending messages/SMS from any mobile phone, with recording CNIC, to 1166 or visiting www.nims.nadra.govt.pk which would be communicated by date and vaccine centre spontaneously.