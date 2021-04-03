Vials of Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Four-hundred-and-thirty people were vaccinated against Covid-19 overnight at three hospitals in Karachi as sale of the privately imported Russian vaccine Sputnik V has begun in the country.

The Russain vaccine is now available for people above 18 across the country, said AGP Pharma Managing Director Kamran Mirza while speaking to Jang. He said his firm had procured two million doses from Russia, of which 50,000 doses had arrived in the city and were currently available at three private hospitals.

Around 1,000 people have already received the Russian vaccine at OMI Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital and South City Hospital. Mirza said that around 600,000-700,000 people had already registered themselves for the Russian vaccine, which had been made available in Lahore and Islamabad as well.

He thanked the Pakistani and Russian governments, and the judiciary for making it available to the public to help overcome the Covid-19 crisis in the country. He said the remaining doses of Sputnik V would arrive in the country within a week. He added that the cost of the vaccine had been fixed at Rs12,268 and it was being offered to all.