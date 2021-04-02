close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

PML-N trying to pressure institutions: Shibli

Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, in a tweet on Thursday said PML-N leaders' talk to the media was a vicious attempt to put pressure on the institutions.

“Disrespecting court decisions is their old habit. They accept decisions that are in their favour. They respect the law according to their convenience and intent. Putting pressure on the institutions has become their political way,” he alleged and added they destroyed national institutions and are still committed to the same mission.

