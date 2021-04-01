Dreams come true because of CPEC

BEIJING: Baluch leader Ahmed Iqbal Baloch, who is chairman of Pakistan’s Visionary Group appreciated the closeness brought by CPEC and the Belt & Raod Initiative (BRI) a lot.

“The Chinese President Xi Jinping gave an excellent road map not only for China and Pakistan but also for the whole world. His idea establishes a good platform to the world regarding economy, trade, cultural exchanges, etc.,” Baloch praised the great initiative put forward by Xi Jinping in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN). Recording impression of his long association with China and the deep commitment of the Baluch people with the CPEC, Ahmed Iqbal said, he was very happy seeing that their Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to lead Pakistan into a powerful country and bring more development to Pakistan.