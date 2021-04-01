Col Zakir of Battagram awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

BATTAGRAM: The civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was conferred on Colonel Zakir Ali Khan hailing from Battagram district on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Col Zakir Ali Khan joined the Pakistan Army in 1995. He has also served in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Congo on UN missions for which he was awarded the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

The people of Battagram congratulated Col Zakir Ali Khan and his family on this achievement.

Col Zakir Ali Khan is the son of well-known political personality Bahram Khan, brother of former Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Wali Muhammad Khan, former Tehsil Nazim Battagram, Khanzada Zafar Ali Khan, General Manager Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Hazara Region, Yar Muhammad Khan Battu and Lal Badshah Khan.