Minister asks people to follow SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika on Wednesday appealed to people to follow the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the rate of positive cases had increased alarmingly in the past week. In a statement issued here, he said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, was utilising all available resources to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the epidemic without affecting business activities. Lalika said that Pakistan could not afford a complete lockdown. Therefore, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was taking steps to provide services to people through departments and business activities were also continuing.