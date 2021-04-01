close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

Six promoted to SSP rank

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab IGP pinned badges of the rank of SSP to six promoted police officers. During the ceremony, Faisal Mukhtar, Waqar Shoaib Anwar, Shaista Nadeem, Ibadat Nisar, Amara Athar and Nida Umar Chatha were promoted to the rank of SSP.

The IG congratulated the officers on their departmental promotions and wished them all the best for the future. The promoted officers thanked the IG and said that they would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar and DIG Headquarters were also present.

Latest News

More From Lahore