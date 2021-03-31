close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Newly-elected office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara sworn in

Peshawar

March 31, 2021

BARA: The newly-elected office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara on Tuesday took oath of their offices.

Bara Press Club President Khadim Khan Afridi administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the association at a ceremony here.

Politicians, shopkeepers, members of civil society, elders and journalists were present on the occasion.

The newly-elected office-bearers included president Ali Muhammad, vice-president Daud Khan Afridi, general secretary Rafiq Afridi, finance sectary Muhammad Faqir and press sectary Akhunzada Ajmeen and others. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad said Bara was the hub of business before militancy.

