Germany announces tougher land border checks

BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday said it would step up random controls at its land borders to ensure people are carrying a negative coronavirus test upon arrival, amid concern that Easter holiday trips could worsen the country’s third Covid wave.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he has asked Germany’s federal police to "intensify" the checks for the next "eight to 14 days". "Regardless where you’re arriving from, from Poland, France, or Denmark, everyone should expect to be checked, especially with regard to producing a negative test," Seehofer told reporters.