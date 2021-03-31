Wheat procurement in Punjab starts tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday said that wheat procurement campaign in Punjab would start from April 1 with the target of 3.5 to 5 million metric tonnes. According to official sources here on Tuesday, Punjab Senior Minister said that gunny bags were being distributed to farmers and growers would be provided maximum facilities at wheat purchase centres. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the procurement process to stay safe from the deadly virus. Abdul Aleem Khan said that wheat would be procured at a price of Rs1,800 per maund and added that there should be sufficient provision of gunny bags to the farmers in accordance with their needs. At wheat purchase centres “No queue, no wait policy” would be adopted and gunny bags would be provided on first come first served basis, he added.