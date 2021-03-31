State land reclaimed from PML-N leader

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, retrieved commercial state land measuring 12 kanal worth Rs480 million from a PML-N leader from Burewala.

PML-N leader Abdul Samad had been illegally occupying the precious state land for the last 10 years. He had constructed a law college at the state land.

According to the revenue record, the land was given on lease to Punjab Cooperative Bank for a period of 99 years by then Multan commissioner in 1959 for an agricultural warehouse of the bank. According the lease agreement, the bank could not sublet or sub-lease the government property to any other party neither could it be utilised for the purposes other than the purpose specified in the agreement.

However, in 2010, Abdul Saboor took over the government property on a monthly rent of Rs35,000 from the bank and constructed a commercial building where he had been running the college since 2010. The ACE team along with district administration and police conducted the operation and reclaimed the land.