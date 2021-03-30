One worker dies, 10 others injured in factory roof collapse

Karachi: A labourer died and ten others were injured after a portion of a steel factory in the SITE area of Karachi collapsed on Monday. The factory is located within the jurisdiction of the SITE B Section police station. The incident caused panic and fear among the labourers, who started running to save their lives. Initially, the staff present at the factory tried to rescue the workers trapped under the debris. Later, volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the factory and participated in the rescue work. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where doctors pronounced one of the workers dead.Police and the Rangers also reached the factory and inquired about the tragedy. According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, the worker who lost his life in the tragedy was 30-year-old Babar, son of Ghulam Hussain.