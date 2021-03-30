Sindh CM orders probe into Lalwaniâ€™s murder

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday ordered the IGP Sindh to constitute a joint investigation team to probe the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani.

On the other hand, the confessional video of the alleged killers of Lalwani became viral in the social media in which the arrested accused, Syed Raza Shah, revealed that Lalwani in 2014 had got him arrested in a case of theft from a temple.

He also revealed that Lalwani took Rs300,000 from his brother for a medical store. He claimed that when he asked Lalwani to return the money, he refused and issued threats, adding such actions of Lalwani instigated them and they killed him.

Meanwhile, another arrested accused, Akbar Mangrio, revealed that he was assigned to kill Lalwani for Rs150,000 and in this regard, a deal was finalised with Syed Raza Shah. Meanwhile, advocate Heera Nand, an uncle of Lalwani, rejected the revelations of the accused and said it was a planned and written script. He demanded a judicial probe into the incident.