Alleged terrorist sentenced to 42 years imprisonment

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday awarded 42 years imprisonment to an alleged terrorist. The court also ordered confiscation of the properties of the terrorist identified as Masood. He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department from Ring Road while carrying a hand-grenade and explosives.