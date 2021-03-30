close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 30, 2021

Alleged terrorist sentenced to 42 years imprisonment

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday awarded 42 years imprisonment to an alleged terrorist. The court also ordered confiscation of the properties of the terrorist identified as Masood. He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department from Ring Road while carrying a hand-grenade and explosives.

