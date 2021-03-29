close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

PM, Senate chairman wish happy Holi to Hindu community

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday wished the Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.

He tweeted, “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.” Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday congratulated Hindu community on Holi festival and said thanks to the Holi festival, there was an opportunity to share happiness.

“I congratulate the Hindu community on behalf of the Upper House of Pakistan. We have to share happiness and work together for the development of Pakistan,” he said in a statement issued here by the Senate Secretariat.

The Hindu community, he noted, was playing a vital role in the development of the country. “We need to further promote love, brotherhood and peace,” Chairman Senate emphasised.

